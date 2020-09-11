1/2
Martin Lunt
1934 - 2020
Martin Alma Lunt, 86, crossed over peacefully at home on September 6, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1934, in Miami, AZ, the fourth child of Sabra Jacobson and Sylvan Lunt.
In 1957, he met Shirley Lee Walker while he was stationed at Naval Air Station El Centro. On March 15, 1958, they were married in Henderson, NV. In March 1959, they were sealed in the LDS Temple in Mesa, AZ. They had two children.
He is survived by his daughter Crystal Lunt of San Diego, CA; son Aaron (Carol) Lunt of Nampa, ID; grandchildren Rachel and Austin; and brothers Gerald Lunt and Roger Lunt.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Virginia Nicoson, brothers Lawrence Lunt and Stanley Lunt.
We would like to express special thanks to Dad's aid and friend, Larry Holt. He was a bright spot in Dad's days.
A visitation will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 4:00-6:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, 10:00am, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
To read full obituary and to offer condolences, go to relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Martin-Lunt.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
SEP
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 N Latah St,
Boise , ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
