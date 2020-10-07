1/1
Marty Allen Petro
1968 - 2020
Marty Petro
1968 ~ 2020
Marty Allen Petro passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.
He was born October 26, 1968 to Bob and Gloria Ann Otterstrom Petro. He grew up in Layton, Utah, graduated from Layton High School in 1986, made the move to Boise, Idaho and has called that home since 1990.
Marty married Brandy Anderson (later divorced) and loved her daughter, Andrea as his own. Together they had their son, Robert "Robbie" Allen Petro.
Marty was very dedicated and talented at his trade and spent over 17 years as a valued employee at Intermountain Auto Glass. If you spent any time with him, you knew how infectious his laugh was, and how much fun he was to be around. We are all going to miss that unforgettable smile of his.
Some of his favorite things included fishing, hunting, playing cornhole, attending the annual family reunion, and being with close friends and family. There is no place that he would have rather been, than spending time outdoors with Robbie.
Marty is survived by his daughter, Andrea Hersom, son, Robbie Petro, father, Bob Petro, step-mom, De Ann Petro, brothers, Curtis (Stefanie) Petro, Chad (Barbie) Petro, sisters, Angie (Edwin) Madriz, Mindy (Nick) Galanis, step-brother Roudy (Amber) Richins, step-sister, Misti (Nate) Cobb, several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Ann Otterstrom Petro.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah. The family will meet with friends one hour prior, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Come Road.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Come Road.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
OCT
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S.
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 774-5666
October 6, 2020
Marty I loved your laughter and smile. Your dedication to your employers and the hugs you always gave me. I will miss you deeply. ❤’s to your family. Judy (valentine) Moberg
Judy Moberg
Friend
