Gilster, Marvin H. 64, of Nampa, passed away unexpectedly in Williston, No. Dakota on Sunday, July 14, 2019 where he was working at a family landscaping business. There will be a viewing and a time of visitation at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. – 208-442-8171 on Tuesday evening, July 23 from 6 – 7:30 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 404 Nectarine St. in Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman from July 19 to July 21, 2019