Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Ave. So.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
404 Nectarine St.
Nampa, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Gilster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Gilster


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Gilster Obituary
Gilster, Marvin H. 64, of Nampa, passed away unexpectedly in Williston, No. Dakota on Sunday, July 14, 2019 where he was working at a family landscaping business. There will be a viewing and a time of visitation at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. – 208-442-8171 on Tuesday evening, July 23 from 6 – 7:30 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 404 Nectarine St. in Nampa. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman from July 19 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now