Marvin R. Haworth
1923 - 2020
Marvin R. Haworth, 96, of Boise, Idaho, passed quietly Saturday evening, February 1, 2020. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at Star Cemetery.
A lifelong Idaho resident, Marvin was a Christmas Eve baby, born December 24, 1923, in Greenleaf, ID. The son of Raymond and Hilma Larson Haworth, Marvin was raised on the family farm near Star with his two younger sisters and a brother. His parents passed along the values of hard work and planning, honesty and integrity, consideration for others, and always putting forth your best effort. These beliefs guided Marvin throughout his life.
After graduating from Star HS, Marvin served his country in the US Army during World War II, ending with a stint in the occupational forces in Tokyo. Upon his honorable discharge, Marvin returned to Star and met his future bride, Doris Marie Foster. After a short engagement, the couple married on June 12, 1948, and spent the next 66 years devoted to one another. Their first son, Richard, was born in May, 1952, followed by a second, Kenneth, in July, 1954. As dedicated parents, Marvin and Doris, provided life experiences to their sons through education, travel and love.
Marvin was skilled and accomplished craftsman. His career centered around carpentry, as did his hobbies. His craftsmanship and dedication are best exemplified by the frequent demand, "I want Marv on my job." He designed and constructed two houses for his immediate family, a mountain cabin to Doris' specifications on the north shore of Lake Cascade and innumerable cabinets and remodels for work, family and friends. Later in life, Marvin became an amazing artisan. He had the innate gift to pick up any piece wood and see a carving just waiting for him to finish. His handicrafts decorate the homes of family and friends from coast to coast.
After his retirement in 1989, Marvin and Doris spent much of their time travelling. They took RV trips to 47 of the 48 continental states and most of the Canadian provinces. They were snowbirds in Mesa, AZ, for 19 years. Internationally, they visited from Australia and Japan to St. Petersburg in Russia, and most everywhere between.
Marvin is survived by his son, Rick (Carol) of Greeley, Colorado, daughter-in-law, Carrie of Caldwell, seven grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. He is survived also by his special guardian angels, and golfing partners, niece Shirley and her husband Roger Zabel of Boise.
Marvin is preceded in death by wife, Doris, his brother, Ray, and son, Ken.
The family wishes to thank all of the comfort care providers at St. Luke's Hospital, Meridian Campus.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Luke's Hospice.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 5, 2020