Marvin L Wolfe

It is with great sadness the family of Marvin Wolfe announces his passing on August 20, 2020, at 91 years of age, surrounded by family, at home. He survived his precious wife of 64 years, Joan, who passed away in April 2019. He is survived by his children, Mark (Julie), Alan (Sue), Richard (Laurie), and his four grandchildren. A native of Akron, Ohio, he graduated from South High, and attended the University of Akron (Zips!). He served a tour the U.S. Navy as a weatherman. Following his Boy Scouting influence, he completed his forestry degree at Utah State University. He married Joan Neller in 1955, and began a 35 year career with the US Forest Service. Throughout his life, he was an avid reader, a lover of music, and an avid outdoors man; particularly enjoying camping, hiking, canoeing, hunting, and birding. His Forest Service career took his family to Pinedale, Wyoming, Vernal & Price Utah, St. Anthony, Idaho, Ft. Collins, Colorado, and Boise, Idaho, where he retired. As a Master Scouter, he earned his Eagle as a youth, was a Scout Master for many troops, and served on the Boise Council for many years, where he was awarded a Silver Beaver. He gladly gave over 70 years to Scouting as a leader of boys and men, passionately guiding youth, and earning respect from both scouts and peers. He was a Masonic Past-Master and a longtime member of Idaho Lodge # 1. He volunteered at the VA hospital for 26 years, logging over 3500 volunteer hours. He taught at Treasure Valley Community College, and gave service throughout his life including the "Grandpa" group at Whitney Elementary School. As an active member of the Whitney Methodist Church, he sang in the choir for many years. Those who knew him will remember him fondly for his joie de vivre, principled life, and unselfish giving of service to others. A funeral service/celebration of Marv's life will be announced at a later date. Donations in memory of Marvin Wolfe may be made to Whitney Methodist Church and Idaho Masonic Lodge # 1.



