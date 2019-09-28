Home

Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Discovery Church
1177 N. Roosevelt St.
Boise, ID
1932 - 2019
Marvin Reinhart Obituary
Marvin Reinhart
12/19/1932 to 09/04/2019
Marvin passed away on September 4, 2019, from natural causes. He retired as Captain from the Boise City Fire Department in December 1985. He loved to golf, fish, hunt, camp, ATV ride and spend time outdoors with family and friends. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Marvin is survived by his wife Derlene, daughter Rhonda Willoughby, granddaughter Christina Wolf, her husband Brian three great-grandchildren Alexandria, Dawson, and Eian. Proceeded in death by son Timothy, Parents, several brothers and sisters, and multiple nieces and nephews. Marvins celebration of Life will be held at Discovery Church 1177 N. Roosevelt St. in Boise on September 30th at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon afterward. In lieu of flowers please send donations to .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 28, 2019
