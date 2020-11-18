Mary Ann Stowell
July 22, 1934 - November 8, 2020
McCall, Idaho - Mary Ann (Rice) Stowell, 86, of McCall, Idaho, passed away on November 8, 2020.
A memorial and graveside service will be held at the Finn Church on farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID on June 5, 2021. Funeral arrangements are being handled by McCall Funeral Home.
Mary was born in Independence, MO. on July 22, 1934. She grew up just two blocks north of the Truman Library and would frequently walk to school accompanied by Harry S. Truman during his term as Senator.
Mary was married to Arthur L. Stowell on May 24, 1952; they were married 58 years.
Mary worked as a Customer Service Rep and Secretary for the Forest Service and later for Idaho Power from which she retired after 25 years. She enjoyed socializing and being around people all her life. She joined several organizations including, The Order of Eastern Star, Happy Hour Club, Finnish Ladies Aid, Red Hats and enjoyed playing pinochle with the Senior citizens every Tuesday and Thursday. Her greatest love was the Eastern Star which she joined in Missouri in 1954 and worked her way up to Worthy Grand Matron of the State of Idaho in 2002-2003. She was active in that organization until 2017.
Mary is survived by her children: Brenda E. Bradley, Carol Sue Swenson, Ginny Rumiser, Martin L. Stowell, and Leah E. Rainey, 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Stowell, her son Guy Arthur Stowell, and her great grandson Colton Rittenhouse.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the McCall Senior Center, 701 1st St. McCall, Idaho 83638 and to the Finnish Ladies Aid c/o Kristin Koskella, 12704 Koskella Rd., Donnelly, ID 83615
The family of Mary Stowell wishes to thank everyone for all their thoughts and prayers.
