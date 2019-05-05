MARY ANN STRAUB

May 5, 1926 - February 25, 2019

Mary Ann Straub, 92, of Boise and Eagle, Idaho, died February 25, 2019 in Bend, Oregon.

We will gather in her honor for a rosary and funeral mass, May 11, 2019 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian. The rosary will be at 10:00 am and the mass will be at 11:00 am. She will be interred with her husband at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in a private ceremony.

Mary Ann was the youngest child of Phillip James and Josephine Huber Miller. She was born May 5, 1926 in Lewiston Idaho. She attended St. Stanislaus School and Lewiston High School, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1944. She spent her childhood summers helping with the harvest at her parent's ranch in the Tammany Creek area south of Lewiston.

She then attended the University of Idaho, graduating with a B.A. in English in 1949. It was at the University of Idaho that she met her husband, Carl C. Straub. They were married on June 5, 1948 and remained married until his death in 2014. They moved to Boise in 1955 where they raised four happy, reasonably well-adjusted children. Once their children left home, they moved to Eagle, where they enjoyed their retirement years.

Mary Ann led an active life and volunteered many hours to making her community a better place. She was one of the best league bowlers in the state, regularly played golf, loved playing bridge with her friends, and enjoyed visiting the family cabin in McCall, Idaho. She was active in the St. Mary's and Bishop Kelly School Associations, St. Vincent de Paul, the St Mary's Altar Society, volunteered at the Idaho Elks Rehab Hospital, and was president of the Idaho Heart Association. Most importantly, she was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, and all of her brothers and sisters - Phillip J. Miller of Nez Perce, Celeste M. Walker of Lewiston, Edwin J. Miller of Lewiston, and Lorraine J. Schneider of Boise. She is survived by four children: Carl (BB) of Tiburon, CA, Richard (Wendi) of Idaho Falls, Deborah Eimstad (Bob) of Bend, OR, and Alan (Annabelle Hoover), of Bainbridge Island, WA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren - Treva Windebank, Cole Straub, Travis Straub, Ted Eimstad, Chet Eimstad, Hanna Eimstad, J.C. Straub, Nel Straub, and Atticus Hoover Straub; and one great-grandson – Milo Eimstad.

Mary Ann requested that memorials be made to the Bishop Kelly Scholarship Fund, 7009 W. Franklin Rd. Boise, ID 83709.