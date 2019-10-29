|
|
Mary Beaunie Sampson Norona
1930 - 2019
Mary Beaunie (Adams) Scott McGlone Sampson Norona (August 26, 1930-October 3, 2019) was born in Many, Louisiana to Theodore Roosevelt and Mary Vance Adams. She was the third oldest of 12 children. She grew up in a sharecropper family near Shreveport, LA. After Mary got out of school, she went to work with her father on the farm.
She later married J.D. Scott and her sister, Betty, married J.D.'s brother, Wilbur Scott. Mary and J.D. had a son, James. When James was three years old, J.D. was killed in a car accident by a drunk driver.
Mary saw an opportunity for a better life in California when she saw an ad in a local newspaper. A dealership needed a car driven from Shreveport to Culver City. She sold her house to Wilbur and Betty and off she went with James and her sister, Joanne. Mary and Joanne found jobs and an apartment from the local newspaper the same day. They both worked at a popcorn factory making popcorn for a large movie theater chain, possibly Fox.
She met and married Joseph James McGlone and had another son, Joe. Joe, Sr. died of a heart attack in 1968. She married Donald J. Sampson who later passed away in 1981. She married Tony Norona who later passed away from stomach cancer. Thank you, Tony, for helping support her.
As one might imagine, Mary had a long battle with depression. She came back into Joe's life in 1987 when he went to CA., picked her up, and moved her to Boise.
This is when Joe discovered that he was now stepping into the roller coaster ride that was Mary's life. With the help of the many people Joe knew in this community, he was able to eventually understand a bipolar pattern of behavior that the medical community had not figured out in 60 years. An electronic locking ResponseLink MedLINK alarm clock pill dispenser (1-866-802-3676) was all it took to completely improve her life by stopping the roller coaster ride. Joe had the key and loaded the medications. He decided to include this information with the hope it will help others in their journey through life.
The mental health community has a long way to go to truly help patients with mental illnesses. They should be ashamed of their ineffectiveness and failures. While Joe had her mental health issues pinpointed in relatively short order, it took years to come up with a viable solution. Amazing a mechanic could figure it out and the mental health community could not. During Mary's journey through the legal, law enforcement, medical (including psychiatric facilities), and Health and Welfare systems, Joe discovered this huge hole that Mary's four husbands and the medical community had not figured out. Not one doctor in the medical community that he spoke to, and there were many, was aware of this pill dispensing machine. Nor did they seem to acknowledge Joe standing on his "soap box" announcing the importance of this life-changing machine.
A tremendous thank you to Dr Frank Johnson and staff who helped Mary and Joe for many, many years navigating the bipolar roller coaster. The family would also like to thank Dr Kreisle and staff at MSTI. Also, the staff at St Luke's Meridian who cared for Mary during her last days. Dr Charles Novak was also instrumental in helping Mary about 30 years ago. After Dr Novak, the roller coaster almost came off the track with her subsequent mental health providers. You clowns may have found it funny by firing her as a patient and blacklisting her from your psychiatric team, but that stunt added to her agony ten-fold. Thanks to Chris Snyder from St Luke's Boise for finding the MedLINK pill dispenser that changed the last 12 years of Mary's life. The ability to share a patient's medical history through computer connectivity is an immense improvement to patient care. The mental health community needs to partner with other health care systems to truly provide seamless care.
Joe did his best to do right by Mary until her death. Mary always wanted to stay in her own home and Joe made that happen. She had a goal to see her granddaughter, Megan, graduate from high school. Mary surpassed that goal and lived to see Megan join the Naval Reserve and start her junior year at NNU.
Mary loved to take her motorhome to Cascade with Sarah (Megan's older sister) and her dog, Baby Sunshine. Joe, the "AinJoe" (that's a laugh), often referred to the dog as "PP." Mary was never fond of her middle name "Beaunie". Joe made sure when he came to her house everyday he would start singing " Mary Beaunieeeeeee, your little 'AinJoe' is here." Her response to that was "Angel, my foot".
Love you, mom.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 29, 2019