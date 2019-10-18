|
|
Mary Beth Sattler
October 23, 1955 - October 13, 2019
Mary Beth Sattler, 63, of Boise, Idaho, left us unexpectedly on October 13, 2019.
Mary Beth was born October 23, 1955 in Sacramento, CA. She was the daughter of Dolores (Dee) Sattler and the late Francis Sattler. She spent a large part of her childhood traveling to different parts of the world as her father was in the Air Force. Upon his retirement her family moved to Boise where she graduated from Borah High School. She obtained her Associates degree in nursing from Boise State but eventually found her way into hotel management and spent the last twenty-one years working at the Anniversary Inn where she was employed until her passing.
Mary Beth loved life and touched everyone with her humor. Her compassion and selflessness knew no bounds. Family was always first to her and that included those she loved at the Anniversary Inn. She loved to shop, but only to find something special for someone else. Random acts of kindness were part of her daily life. She loved cooking and feeding family and friends along with sewing and crocheting. Our personal afghans, each designed uniquely will keep us wrapped in her love.
She is survived by her mother, Dolores (Dee) Sattler; husband, Ron Wimer; daughter, Stacy Maechtle and spouse Josh; step-daughter, Anna Schreiber and spouse Emmett; step-daughter Cathy Brett and spouse Charles; grandchildren, Morgan Maechtle and Kellen Schreiber; and siblings Mike Sattler (Omaha, NE), Scott Sattler (Sugarland, TX), Shelly Handkins (Portland, OR) and Gary Sattler (Glendale, AZ) along with their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Beth's celebration of life will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Boise, ID, October 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. with lunch following. Private internment will be at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 18, 2019