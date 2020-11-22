Mary Cathyrne Coe

September 27, 1934 - November 14, 2020

Boise , Idaho - Mary Cathyrne "Cathy" Evans Coe died November 14, 2020. She is survived by a son, Brad Coe of Boise, Idaho. She was born September 27, 1934 in Pocatello, Idaho, the only child of Annona "Tootsie" Rainey Evans and Everett M. Evans. As a child she moved with her parents to Boise, where she grew up and attended St. Teresa's Academy until her high school graduation in May, 1952. During her teenage years in Boise, she played both violin and piano and often would play the violin for various organizations in Boise. After graduation from high school, she attended the University of Utah and graduated in June, 1956. While at the University of Utah, she was a member and president of Alpha Delta Pi National Sorority. She was also a member of Panhellenic; Zeta Theta Pi, honorary speech fraternity; Alpha Epsilon Rho, honorary radio fraternity.

After receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree, she joined her parents who were living in El Paso, Texas. She then went to Mexico City and lived for a year. Upon her return to Texas, she worked for El Paso Natural Gas Co. as a researcher and translator in the R. & D. department. She met and married Alvin R. Coe. After several years, she divorced and after living in Amarillo, Texas, returned to Idaho.

Mary Cathyrne received her Master of Arts degree in English from Idaho State University. She taught in the English Department at Idaho State University and then moved to Denver, Colorado, where she studied to be a stockbroker in the OTC market. In 1970 she returned to Pocatello and was executive secretary to the administrator of St. Anthony Community Hospital.

She then began her secondary teaching career. She taught at Franklin Jr. High School and Pocatello Senior High School where she was the debate coach for 14 years. She received many awards while coaching winning debate teams and Lincoln-Douglas debaters. She took debaters to the national debate tournaments 7 different times.

While coaching, she received the following prestigious awards; Outstanding Speech Educator for Idaho in 1993; National Forensics League Diamond Coach,1991; Speech Arts Teacher of the Year for Idaho, 1992; Mamie Capellan Memorial Coach Award, 1992.

She took a leave of absence from teaching in Idaho to teach at the University of Hawaii at Manoa during which time she also worked on her doctorate degree. She retired from teaching in 1999 and returned to Boise where she lived until her death.

She enjoyed writing, playing bridge, and a variety of activities from attending the Philharmonic to sporting events and jazz festivals. She was a member of the Boise Art Museum and St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral. She adored her Siamese cats.

She will be missed by her son; her cousins Darrell Evans of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Athena Campbell of Boise, Idaho; David Guice, Stephan Guice, Kelly Thompson, Rodger Thompson, and her many friends.





