Mary D. Biladeau

1931-2019

Mary Darlene Biladeau age 88, passed away on April 18, 2019. She was born on January 9, 1931 in Bruneau, Idaho. She was the daughter of Leonard A. Gilson and Alma Inez (Tigard) Gilson. She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Onederra (Jonnie) and Yvonne Larson (John). Her legacy also includes three grandchildren: Jon Onederra, Kari Onederra (Dave), and Karman Collins (Nathan). Great-grandchildren are Ashlee Radcliff (Colby), Alexandria Summers, Sage Onederra, Kyla Collins, Kahen Collins and Kohen Collins. Mary is survived by one sibling Dolores Kobzowicz, and sister in-law Emerald Rausher.

Wally Biladeau came home from serving in the US Navy as a gunners mate. He fell in love with Mary and they were married on August 22, 1947. They celebrated of 62 years of happiness and adventures.

Mary loved to cook and read cookbooks like a novel. She would invite people for dinner and experiment with new recipes. Who does that?

Mary has been involved in politics her whole life. She served on the Grand View Election Board for years. In 1964 she worked as a State Committeewoman for Idaho under Len Jordan a US Senator. Whether she was out campaigning door to door, hanging posters or collecting signatures for a petition she was current with world events. In her later years she continued to keep informed through Fox News.

She enjoyed gardening. Donning her hazmat outfit, gloves that reached her elbows and armed with varied concoctions to wage war on the insects, she tended her roses. The rose company would send her new hybrids to raise. She kept records and reported back on their hardiness.

Reading was her passion. Along with Laura Harris and others they worked to get a library in Grand View. They walked door-to-door getting signatures on petitions and holding fund raisers to meet the requirements of the state. The first library was a trailer and it was full of books. Her eyes would light up at what they accomplished. Now there is a beautiful library for the community to enjoy.

Honoring the request of our parents, Mary and Wally will be place in their final resting place together. A Celebration of Life will be held at Knight Community Church, in Grand View honoring their life together at 11:00 AM on June 1, 2019. Inurnment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Grand View.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be sent to the Grand View Library. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary