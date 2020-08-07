Mary Ethel Langfitt
1932~2020
Mary Ethel Langfitt, passed away the morning of June 25, 2020, at St Luke's Hospital in Boise. Born March 20, 1932 in Mountain Home, to Harold and Exine Love. She married James "Jim" Langfitt June 4, 1950: a loving marriage of 51 years. She lived the majority of her life within a few blocks of where she was born. Jim and Mary Ethel built their home on a corner of her grandmother's property in1950: She resided at that home until her passing. She started as a teller for First Security Bank at the age of 16, and advanced to Bank Manager at MHAFB: Her one and only job of 46 years. She thoroughly enjoyed supporting her family in any sporting event: From horse events, snowmobiling, motorcycles, rodeos, basketball, soccer, debate, dance and bowling. Bowling was her passion of sport and achieved great pleasure in tournaments and with her teammates. She enjoyed her monthly bridge games with her aunt and friends. But mostly travel and the enjoyment of sharing with others. All she needed was a Pepsi, toothbrush and wheels. Preceded in death by both parents, her baby sister, husband and two grandchildren.
Survived by her sister Harriet (Hank) Ondrasak of Texas, daughter Janet Langfitt of Mountain Home, son Mark Langfitt (Susan) of Alaska: four grandchildren and spouses, four great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. Memorial contributions can be made in Mary's name to your favorite charity
. A graveside service will be held at 12:00P.M., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home. Pastor Tom Westall and the Pastor of the First Congregational Church of Mountain Home will be presiding. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.