Mary H. Gonzales
1943 - 2020
Our beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother left us on July 18, 2020 to join the love of her life and best friend, Carmel Gonzales, whom she married November 10, 1978. Mary was born in Berkley, California on January 13, 1943 to Alvey and Kathryn Hicks. Shortly after her arrival, her parents made Boise, Idaho their home, where she attended local schools, graduating from Borah High in 1961. After graduation, she attended local colleges and eventually transferred to San Diego State in California, earning her degree in chemistry. She worked in Oceanside, California for the San Luis Rey Water Reclamation Department. It was there she met her beloved husband and engaged in a lifelong adventure in camping, fishing and hunting. Upon retiring together and saying goodbye to many good friends and lots of family, they left Southern California in search of a new adventure which landed them in Weiser, Idaho. Carmel loved trap shooting and encouraged Mary to become Secretary of The Indian Valley Trap Club. Mary had a big heart especially when it came to her grandson's John and Derek, as in her eyes (as we have witnessed many times) could do no wrong. She loved ALL of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary loved sharing her family history with everyone and was proud to have Paiute Shoshone Indian blood running through her veins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother David Hicks and her husband Carmel Gonzales. She is survived by Sister, Maggie Courville (Jim) Daughters; Carmelita Abarca-Gonzales (Tony), Nicole Gonzales, son; Brandon Gonzales (Marivel), grandchildren; John Olivarez IV (Mary), Derek Gonzales (Amber), Amanda Abarca, Unique Cardoza, Brandon Gonzales Jr., Abrianna Gonzales, Jorge Gonzales, Rachel Rios, great-grandchildren; Trinite Olivarez, John Olivarez V, Hailee Gonzales, Aiden Gonzales, Aubrey Gonzales, along with many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Horizon Home Hospice and Weiser Memorial who took such compassionate care of our family's rock during her stay. We would also like to thank Brenda and George (Mann Creek Store), Dan Gluch and Wayne Hill for always offering to help and being there when needed even if it was just a phone call. We would also like to give an extra thank you to her great-granddaughter Trinite Olivarez for making the visit every other weekend for the past 2 years and always reminding her how much she was loved.
Mary will be laid to rest privately at Hillcrest Cemetery in Weiser, Idaho. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com
