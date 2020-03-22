|
|
Mary Jane Beals
1925-2020
Mary Jane Beals passed away at home in Boise, Idaho on the evening of February 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 94 years old. Mary Jane is lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia L. (Beals) and Stephen M. Evans of Boise, Idaho. She adored being "Gram" to Morgan M. Evans of Seattle, Washington, Andrew R. and his wife Jenessa Evans of Boise, and Zachary M. Evans and his partner Anja Crocker of Boise. She was predeceased by her parents and sister. Mary Jane was born in beautiful Telluride, Colorado to Ina Flossie (Salmon) and James Anthony Gallagher on August 6, 1925. Her sister Loretta Fay was born two years later. She graduated from Telluride High School then Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado. She often shared memories of working nights as a switchboard operator during high school and college. She was married to Robert E. Beals and later divorced. She taught first grade in California and then for more than 30 years in Denver, Colorado. Mary Jane was active in the Denver Alumnae Chapter of Alpha Sigma Alpha and Grace Memorial Church. She enjoyed many cruises and trips with her Denver friends and volunteered at the Colorado Historical Museum after she retired from teaching. She relocated to Boise to be near her grandchildren and enjoyed attending events which were important to the three of them, as well as gardening, daily walks, embroidery projects, and keeping in touch with her many friends. She attended Cole Community Church. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Cremation services were provided by Summers Funeral Home in Boise, Idaho. Memorial donations may be made to The Idaho Foodbank.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 22, 2020