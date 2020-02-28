|
Mary Kathryn Johnson
1927-2020
On February 18, 2020, Mary Kathryn Johnson, our beautiful loving mother and grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Mary was born August 25, 1927 to Harry and Pearl Croffoot, in Bern Kansas. She was one of eight children. She met Jim Johnson, the love of her life in 8th grade, that eventually led to their 75 year love affair.
Mary spent 40 years in the banking industry. Once retired she and Jim enjoyed 30 years of retirement golfing, RVing around the country, winters in Arizona, and enjoying life to the fullest.
Mary was an avid crafter. She loved to do needlework of any kind and made beautiful artwork. Mary loved spending hours in her garden hand watering and tending her flower pots, or as the family joked "her happy place".
Family time was very important. It involved some very competitive card playing. Mary loved , horse races, Hawks baseball, and shopping. These are just a few of the activities Mary and Jim enjoyed with family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Jim and her son Jeffrey. Mary is survived by her sister Ruth Schoff, her two daughters, Teresa (Randy) Lobb, Marla (Cam) Stemple, her daughter-in-law Carol Johnson, and 7 grandchildren JJ, Kyle (Amanda), Jill, Michael, Alyssa (Wes), Tyler (Paige), and Jacob (Kristin) and two great-granddaughters Willow and Juniper.
A memorial service will be Sunday, March 8th from 2:00-5:00 at Indian Lakes Golf Course
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 28, 2020