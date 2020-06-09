Mary L. Gill1946 - 2020Mary L Gill, 73, of Bruneau, formerly of Mountain Home, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:00P.M., on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery, in Fairfield. A memorial service to be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the American Legion Hall, in Bruneau. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.She was born June 16, 1946 to Ralph and Margret Pierce, the youngest of 8 children.Mary was an avid rodeo fan, who especially never missed the Bruneau Round Up. Mary was a lifelong rancher, always preferring the outdoors to the indoors. She loved spending summers at the cow camps on Juniper Mountain. Together with her husband Gary, they made a life to be proud of. Mary was always so proud of her grandkids and great-grandkids!She is survived by her husband Gary Gill, her children, grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her best friend and loyal canine companion Cisco.