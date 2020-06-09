Mary L. Gill
1946 - 2020
Mary L Gill, 73, of Bruneau, formerly of Mountain Home, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:00P.M., on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery, in Fairfield. A memorial service to be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the American Legion Hall, in Bruneau. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.
She was born June 16, 1946 to Ralph and Margret Pierce, the youngest of 8 children.
Mary was an avid rodeo fan, who especially never missed the Bruneau Round Up. Mary was a lifelong rancher, always preferring the outdoors to the indoors. She loved spending summers at the cow camps on Juniper Mountain. Together with her husband Gary, they made a life to be proud of. Mary was always so proud of her grandkids and great-grandkids!
She is survived by her husband Gary Gill, her children, grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her best friend and loyal canine companion Cisco.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
JUN
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
American Legion Hall
Rost Funeral Home
500 No. 18th East
Mountain Home, ID 83647
(208) 587-0612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
