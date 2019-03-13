Mary L. Johnson

July 17, 1927 - March 6, 2019

Mary L. Johnson, 91, of Boise, ID passed away on March 6, 2019.

Mary was born on July 17, 1927 in Herrin, IL into the loving and hardworking family of Paul and Bertha (Sadoski) Radosevich. Growing up in Chicago, she graduated valedictorian from Jones Commercial High School where she majored in stenography. Mary received her First Holy Communion and the Sacrament of Confirmation on Palm Sunday, 1947. Her faith was an integral and driving force of love and steadfastness throughout her life. She met Ken Johnson at the Chicago Park District Outing Club, and they were married on October 2, 1948 in Chicago, IL. They lived in Illinois, Idaho, and Colorado, and retired to Boise. Their life together epitomized family, prayer, love, and laughter.

Both her upbringing and education prepared Mary to become a topnotch office administrator at the Chicago Parks Department, secretary for a Catholic cemetery in Peoria, IL and in various private offices, as well as the church secretary at Sacred Heart Church in Boise. Throughout her life, Mary sought to give and serve those in her community. In the late 1970's, she was instrumental in assisting Fr. John Donahue in establishing the Nazareth Retreat Center; she served as a lector at St. Mary's throughout her many years as a parishioner; and she was especially dedicated to the St. Mary's Food Bank. Her family agrees that she lived a very long and wonderful life, and we are all a part of her amazing legacy.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, her brother Joe Radosevich, and various other loved ones.

Mary is survived by her beloved seven children: Bob (Gail) and Joe (Jo) of Boise, Christine (Joe) of Washington, IL, Ken of Meridian, ID, Tom (Jannette) of Venice, FL, Mike (Sharon) of Rathdrum, ID, and Joy of Sartell, MN, as well as fourteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren, in addition to her cherished sister Louise Marolt and sister-in-law Betty Mohawk.

The family of Mary L. Johnson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caregivers of both Overland Court and Keystone Hospice in addition to the clergy and staff of Sacred Heart and St. Mary's for their continued love, support, and prayers.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in Boise, ID followed by a private family inurnment at Cloverdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Mary's Food Bank, Corpus Christi House, St. Mary's School, or Sacred Heart School, all in Boise. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary