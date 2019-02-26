Mary Louise Martin

1925 ~ 2019

Mary Louise Burns Martin passed from this world on February 22, 2019 to join our Lord in Heaven. She was born in Boise, ID on December 1, 1925 to William and Erma Burns. Mary had two brothers, Ray and Keith. She attended grade school at the Mora Grade School on Kuna/Mora Road. She loved sharing fond memories of days living in the area about farming and raising livestock. She attended high schools in Kuna, New Plymouth and graduated from Boise High School. After graduation, Mary worked for State Seed Laboratory and then the Credit Bureau of Boise. She later attended Link's Business School before going to work for an insurance company in Boise.

Mary married Willard G. Martin on September 1, 1951. They had three children, Robert (Bob), Thomas (Tom) and Sharon. Mary and Bill farmed and gardened when first married. In January 1957, Bill started a new career with Richardson Feed Lot which was later purchased by J.R. Simplot Company. Bill worked for the Feedlot for 25 years with Mary maintaining their home. They loved to gather family around and would often host Sunday dinners. They were active with Pinochle Card groups, making lifelong friends. After 39 beautiful years together, Mary lost her husband in December 1990.

Mary moved to Meridian, ID where she was very active at Holy Apostles Catholic Church. She made many friends through different clubs and groups she belonged to. She was active in Blackcat Community, Native Daughters of Idaho, Idaho Catholic Daughters, and Holy Apostles CCW. She enjoyed playing Pinochle and Hand and Foot with various card groups.

She traveled with her beloved niece, Marilyn Steiger. Trips included: Branson, Hawaii, Denali, AK with a cruise back from Seward, AK to Vancouver, B.C., a 2 week tour of 12 Eastern states, and Yellowstone. Her last trip in October 2004 found her in Los Angeles to stay overnight on the Queen Mary and then a 4-day cruise into Mexico. She made multiple trips to Alaska to visit her daughter.

Mary is survived by her oldest son, Robert Martin (Teri); grandchildren: Angell and Nick (Melissa); great-grandchildren: Alexis, Nicolas, Rocco and Alli; son, Thomas Martin (Karen); grandchildren: Kevin (Pam) and Carl (Monica); greatgrandchildren: Payton, Hudson, Blake, Tanner and Amelia; and daughter, Sharon Martin Hayhurst (Mike); grandchildren: Brendon and Jason; brother, Keith Burns (Barbara). She was preceded in death by her beloved family: William and Erma Burns, Willard "Bill" Martin, Ray Burns (Jean), Esther Milliken (John), Evelyn Martin, Ethel Rife (Wayne), Roy Martin (Della), and Joe Martin (Irene).

Mary wished to be buried with Rites of the Catholic Church, with all services to be held at St. Mark's Catholic Community, 7960 W. Northview in Boise. A viewing will begin at 5:00 PM on Friday, March 1st followed by the Vigil at 6:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 2nd followed by light refreshments in the Faith Formation Room. Burial will be at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell at a future date.

The family of Mary would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Grace Senior Living, Morning Star Memory Care and Keystone Hospice for their supportive care of Mary. Thank you to Fr. Ben Uhlenkott and all of the church staff including Deacon Joe Rodriguez and Deacon Mike Lowe for their call to minister to others.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's name to an Alzheimer's and Dementia Research Foundation of your choice would be appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's name to an Alzheimer's and Dementia Research Foundation of your choice would be appreciated.

Remembrances may be made on Mary's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent funeral Home, Meridian.