|
|
Mary Lou (Lucille) Brueggemann
Mary Lou (Lucille) Brueggemann (July 5, 1923–July, 27 2019) died peacefully Saturday morning at the age of 96. Visitation will be at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, 5400 Fairview Avenue in Boise from 5-7 p.m. today, Wednesday July 31, 2019. Family and friends will hold a memorial service at Alden-Waggoner Chapel at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, and committal will follow at Meridian Cemetery.
Mary Lou was born to Edward and Vida Bundy in Kansas, where she grew up. After graduating from Kismet High School in Kansas she attended one year of college at York College in Nebraska. Then she moved to Idaho and married Homer Brueggemann in 1947. She was survived by Homer.
The Brueggemanns had five children: Twins who died soon after birth (Billy and Betty), then three other children who survive her, Dale A. Brueggemann and wife Janice (Saint Louis, MO), Eric Brueggemann and wife Ruth (Memphis, TN), and Brenda Brueggemann (Boise). She is also survived by four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Mary Lou retired from a career as a computer programmer at the Idaho State Insurance Commission. She loved music and for decades contributed as pianist, organist, and vocalist in church services and Christian services held at the Veterans' Hospital and at several local nursing and care homes.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 31, 2019