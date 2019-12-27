|
Mary G. Johnson
1948 ~ 2019
Mary Lou Griffiths Johnson passed away on December 20, 2019 in Draper, Utah.
Mary was born November 20, 1948 in Boise, Idaho, the daughter of Henry Robert and Ruth Mayes Griffiths.
She graduated from Borah High in 1967 and attended Boise State University. She married Gary Paul Rostock in 1968 (later divorced) and welcomed her first child, Debra Jean Rostock.
She started her Federal government career in 1970 in Boise with the Department of Agriculture and then transferred to the VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1972. She married Dennis Taylor in 1975 (later divorced) and welcomed her second and third children, Kari Lee and Daryn L. Taylor. She retired from the VA in March of 2002 after 30 years of service. She married the love of her life, Phillip W. Johnson, on April 5, 2004; and he was a great blessing to her family, whom she sadly leaves behind. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Survivors include: Husband Phil; Children: Debi (Dino) D'Amico of Draper, Utah, Kari (Dustin) Christiansen of Salem, Oregon, and Daryn (Sara) Taylor of West Valley City, Utah; Grandchildren: Nicolas & Kiara D'Amico, Tommy, Brin & Ella Christiansen, Brennan & Shaelynn Taylor; Brother: James (Kathleen) Griffiths of Perth, Australia; Niece: Stephanie (John) Watkins and Grand-niece, Gillian, of Chicago, Illinois; Nephew: Jimi Griffiths of Perth, Australia; Cousin: Bruce (Bonnie) Fuller of Meridian, Idaho; Brother-in-Law: Brent (Leila) Johnson; Sisters-in-Law: Kathy (Ron) Taylor, Wendy (Ron) Hodson, Jeanne Johnson; many step-children, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and friends near and far.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 28th, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Liberty Ward located at 67 W. Clay Park Drive (6280 S.) in Murray. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 27th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at above church and from 10:00 -10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Murray City Cemetery.
A very special thank you to the many kind nurses at Ashford Assisted Living and those at Active Hospice who so diligently cared and loved her so much these past couple of months. They will hold special places in our hearts.
As you all know, Mary had a heart of gold; so please honor her wishes by donating to Primary Children's Hospital or .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 27, 2019