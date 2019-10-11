|
|
Mary Lou Swensen Jones
1928 ~ 2019
Loving mother, sister and friend ~ Mary Lou Swensen Jones ~ age 91, passed away in North Logan, UT on 8 October 2019.
Mary Lou was born on 20 April 1928 to Lorenzo and Eloise Swensen in Montpelier, ID. She spent her childhood in Montpelier and graduated from Bear Lake High School in 1946. After high school, she moved to Boise, working for the Idaho Department of Transportation.
Mary Lou married Gordon Davis Jones on 18 May 1951 in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They made their home in Boise, where two children were born, Paul and LuAnn. Mary Lou was quite involved in raising her children, working in the PTA and various church assignments with the youth. After a family trip to Hawaii, she returned to professional life, working at Madison Furniture and for a group of oncology doctors to pay for another trip. The return trip never materialized. Mary Lou and Gordon spent over 12 years in service to inmates at the Ada County jail teaching religion classes.
Mary Lou was well loved by all, due to her warm personality and inclusive nature.
Mary Lou is survived by her son, Paul (Patricia Gaye Dowdle), Valencia, CA; daughter, LuAnn (Chris Browning), Smithfield, UT; 5 grandchildren, David, Marianne, Louis, Jeffrey and Christa; 14 great-grandchildren, Amber, Michael, Sydney, Brooke, Jenny, Steven, Ashley, Talon, Olivia, Ryan, Ryker, Corie, Ambree and Ivy, born just hours after her passing; sisters, Barbara and Dorthea, and sister-in-law, Lois Ward. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; parents, Lorenzo and Eloise; and siblings, Marjorie, Geraldine and Paul.
The funeral will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 701 S. Curtis Rd., Boise, on Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 11:00am, with viewings Monday, 14 October, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, 6:00-7:30pm, and at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at 2:00pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019