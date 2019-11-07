|
|
Mary Lou Lambert
December 6, 1947 - November 1, 2019
Mary Lou Lambert was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma to loving parents, A.C. and Ruth Hunt. Her devoted sister, Susan, joined the family five years later. A.C.'s work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took the family to various locations during Mary Lou's childhood, including Boise, Idaho and Pasco, Washington, where she was involved in various singing groups and graduated from high school. Soon after graduation, she started the family she'd always dreamed of, welcoming Jeffery, Caralee, and Gregory. After residing in Connecticut and Colorado for several years, she returned to Boise to raise her children.
As Mary Lou told everyone she met, her three children were the "lights of her life." She was an active volunteer at her children's schools and attended all of their extracurricular activities, even when that meant working late hours or shuffling between a soccer game and cross country meet to ensure each of her kids knew she was their biggest fan. Not once in any of her children's lives did they doubt her love, devotion and, at times, incredible patience.
At age 38, while raising three children and working full-time, Mary Lou enrolled at Boise State University. She completed her undergraduate degree with honors, her MBA with honors, and subsequently worked in corporate marketing for Micron, Albertsons, and Hewlett Packard. For the last 8 years, she worked as a senior management analyst with the State of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. It was her dream job – she could use her education, skills, and compassion to help people living on the margins of society while working alongside colleagues and friends she respected and enjoyed.
Mary Lou loved spending time with her family, which expanded to include two amazing daughters-in-law, Liz (Jeffery) and Diah (Gregory), her son-in-law Jason, whom she adored, and three grandchildren she was so proud of: Eky, Aidan, and Evan. Her happiest moments were spent with her sister Susan, children, grandchildren, and granddogs, and on long greenbelt walks with her own rescue dogs, first Baxter then Parker. Traveling to Paris with her daughter, to San Diego and the Idaho mountains with her children and grandchildren, and to Jeffery and Gregory's homes for holidays and her grandchildren's activities, were among the highlights of her beautiful life.
The strength, wisdom, determination, and poise Mary Lou demonstrated in 2019 as she fought an unexpectedly sudden diagnosis were hallmarks of how she lived her life. She believed in treating everyone with kindness and staying informed about and involved in current events. She manifested those beliefs through her actions despite multiple hospitalizations and rehab visits. Her children could not be more proud to call her "Mom."
Mary Lou is survived by her loving sister, Susan Peterson (Fred), son Jeffery (Liz), daughter Caralee (Jason), son Gregory (Diah), and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father A.C. and mother Ruth. The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful staff at Morningstar, who so generously made sure Mary Lou felt welcomed and loved at her new home in the short time she was able to be there.
A celebration of Mary Lou's life will be held on December 14, 2019 (Saturday), at 1:00 p.m. at the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 6200 N. Garrett St., Garden City, ID. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to Fuzzy Pawz Rescue, fuzzypawzrescue.com, the volunteer group that helped connect her beloved dog, Parker, to his forever dad for a new life full of adventures.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 7, 2019