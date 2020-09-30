Mary Lynne Shupe Miller Harmon
1944 ~ 2020
M. Lynne Harmon, age 76, passed away September 25, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born February 14, 1944 to Allen Soderquist and Kathleen Elizabeth Benson Shupe. Lynne is survived by her daughter, Rana; brother, Allen; nieces, nephews; step-children; step-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; sister Kristin (Taffy); husband, Milo; and step-son, Eric.
Viewing will be held at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, on Thursday, Oct. 1st from 11am - 12pm. Graveside service will be held at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 E. 7800 S. Cottonwood Heights. on Oct. 1st at 12:15pm.
for full obituary and to leave condolences.