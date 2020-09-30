1/1
Mary Lynne Shupe Miller Harmon
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lynne Shupe Miller Harmon
1944 ~ 2020
M. Lynne Harmon, age 76, passed away September 25, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born February 14, 1944 to Allen Soderquist and Kathleen Elizabeth Benson Shupe. Lynne is survived by her daughter, Rana; brother, Allen; nieces, nephews; step-children; step-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; sister Kristin (Taffy); husband, Milo; and step-son, Eric.
Viewing will be held at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, on Thursday, Oct. 1st from 11am - 12pm. Graveside service will be held at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 E. 7800 S. Cottonwood Heights. on Oct. 1st at 12:15pm. Please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Graveside service
12:15 PM
Memorial Mountain View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved