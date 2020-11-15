Ms.Mackenna you will be missed by all of us was so sad to hear that you passed me and all the special ed kids will miss you a lot you were a wonderful teacher and friend to all of us kids that would come around to your room just to say hi. I will Miss your bright smile every day it was always always fun bumping into you at the grocery store or up in McCall. Your bright light in teaching will be missed thank you for your bright smile every day and your bright light that you were. Thanks for being a fantastic teacher and friend to all of us special needs kids.

You will be missed

From- graduated special ed student Gabby

Gabriella Quijano

Student