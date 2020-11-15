Mary Margaret (Lake) McKenna
1959 – 2020
Mary Margaret (Lake) McKenna left her earthly home to be with her Eternal Father in heaven, in the state of grace, on November 4, 2020. She passed peacefully at home, in the presence of her husband James, and daughter Margaret. She staged a courageous, but brief, battle with glioblastoma.
Mary was born on February 24, 1959, in Mansfield, Ohio, to George and Marilyn (Wagner) Lake. She grew up in Mansfield with her sisters Joellen and Linda. Her first job was at her father's pharmacy, Hilltop Pharmacy. Mary graduate from Mansfield Senior High School in 1977.
She graduated from University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1982. She then went to work for Buckeye Broadband (aka Buckeye Cablevision) in Toledo, Ohio. When she joined the software training team, she discovered her passion for teaching. In 1996 she was accepted into the Masters of Special Education program at the University of Toledo. Subsequently she obtained her Ohio Teaching Certification and joined the Toledo Public School System as a substitute teacher.
At Buckeye, she met James McKenna. In 1994, Mary and James were married at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Mansfield, Ohio. Their daughter, Margaret, was born in Toledo in 1997. After living in Toledo for 20 Years, the family moved to Meridian, Idaho. Both Mary and James were fortunate to get to know many lifelong friends during their time in Toledo.
In 2001, Mary joined the Special Education Department at Centennial High School in the West Ada School District. Special education was her true calling. She taught at Centennial until her retirement in 2017.
The family enjoyed spending time at their vacation home in McCall. They also enjoyed traveling, visiting family and friends, and taking the occasional cruise. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time at the beach.
During her time in Toledo, Mary was a member of Hampton Park Christian Church. She was a longtime member of Parkview Christian Church, Meridian (formerly University Christian Church) were she sang in the choir, served as a Deaconess and in the Children's Education Department. She was also a member of The Council for Exceptional Children, Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity and the Capital City Kiwanis Club of Boise.
Mary is survived by her husband James, daughter Margaret, step children James D. McKenna (Concord, NC), Jennifer L. McKenna (Columbus, Ohio), grandchildren Ellie, Cassie and Danny and her dog Archie. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Marilyn Lake, and her dog Tyler.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at St. Luke's Hospital but especially, the St Luke's Cancer Institute, and the St Luke's Hospice. They made her final days very special and treated her with such love and dignity.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest you consider donations to Hope House in Marsing, Idaho, http://ahome2come2.com/
or any charity serving the needs of children
A celebration of life will be held on, Saturday November 21, 2020 at 12 Noon, at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise. A livestream of the service will be available at www.aldenwaggoner.com/marymckenna
due to Covid restrictions. For those unavailable to attend please contact the family or Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel at (208) 376-5400, for a way to share a memory or tribute of Mary.