Mary Margaret (Lake) McKenna
1959 – 2020
Mary Margaret (Lake) McKenna left her earthly home to be with her Eternal Father in heaven, in the state of grace, on November 4, 2020. She passed peacefully at home, in the presence of her husband James, and daughter Margaret. She staged a courageous, but brief, battle with glioblastoma.
Mary was born on February 24, 1959, in Mansfield, Ohio, to George and Marilyn (Wagner) Lake. She grew up in Mansfield with her sisters Joellen and Linda. Her first job was at her father's pharmacy, Hilltop Pharmacy. Mary graduate from Mansfield Senior High School in 1977.
She graduated from University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1982. She then went to work for Buckeye Broadband (aka Buckeye Cablevision) in Toledo, Ohio. When she joined the software training team, she discovered her passion for teaching. In 1996 she was accepted into the Masters of Special Education program at the University of Toledo. Subsequently she obtained her Ohio Teaching Certification and joined the Toledo Public School System as a substitute teacher.
At Buckeye, she met James McKenna. In 1994, Mary and James were married at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Mansfield, Ohio. Their daughter, Margaret, was born in Toledo in 1997. After living in Toledo for 20 Years, the family moved to Meridian, Idaho. Both Mary and James were fortunate to get to know many lifelong friends during their time in Toledo.
In 2001, Mary joined the Special Education Department at Centennial High School in the West Ada School District. Special education was her true calling. She taught at Centennial until her retirement in 2017.
The family enjoyed spending time at their vacation home in McCall. They also enjoyed traveling, visiting family and friends, and taking the occasional cruise. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time at the beach.
During her time in Toledo, Mary was a member of Hampton Park Christian Church. She was a longtime member of Parkview Christian Church, Meridian (formerly University Christian Church) were she sang in the choir, served as a Deaconess and in the Children's Education Department. She was also a member of The Council for Exceptional Children, Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity and the Capital City Kiwanis Club of Boise.
Mary is survived by her husband James, daughter Margaret, step children James D. McKenna (Concord, NC), Jennifer L. McKenna (Columbus, Ohio), grandchildren Ellie, Cassie and Danny and her dog Archie. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Marilyn Lake, and her dog Tyler.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at St. Luke's Hospital but especially, the St Luke's Cancer Institute, and the St Luke's Hospice. They made her final days very special and treated her with such love and dignity.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest you consider donations to Hope House in Marsing, Idaho, http://ahome2come2.com/ or any charity serving the needs of children
A celebration of life will be held on, Saturday November 21, 2020 at 12 Noon, at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise. A livestream of the service will be available at www.aldenwaggoner.com/marymckenna due to Covid restrictions. For those unavailable to attend please contact the family or Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel at (208) 376-5400, for a way to share a memory or tribute of Mary.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Anna Maria Ponce
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Mary was a sweet and wonderful lady with strong Christian values. We will miss Mary but know that heaven has a new angel named Mary. May our caring and loving God bless and comfort Mary's earthly family.
Bill & Susan Logsdon
Friend
November 12, 2020
The McKenna family moved in across the street from us about 20 years ago. Mary and I shared many good times over the years from swim lessons with the kids, July 4th gatherings with neighbors, ladies luncheons, birthdays, graduations, and many great chats. Mary was easy to talk with, a joy to be around and always ready to laugh. Life gets busy and time goes all too quickly. Mary you will be dearly missed. I pray for healing and strength in your time of grief Jim and Margaret.
Cathy Carr
Friend
November 12, 2020
So blessed to know Mary during her years at Buckeye. She was always a bright spot. It was so fun to watch her and Jim’s relationship grow into their love. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Karen Bauerschmidt
Friend
November 12, 2020
She was my math teacher at centennial. She will forever hold a place in my heart and my families for helping me graduate high school.
Shayenne
Student
November 9, 2020
Ms.Mackenna you will be missed by all of us was so sad to hear that you passed me and all the special ed kids will miss you a lot you were a wonderful teacher and friend to all of us kids that would come around to your room just to say hi. I will Miss your bright smile every day it was always always fun bumping into you at the grocery store or up in McCall. Your bright light in teaching will be missed thank you for your bright smile every day and your bright light that you were. Thanks for being a fantastic teacher and friend to all of us special needs kids.
You will be missed
From- graduated special ed student Gabby
Gabriella Quijano
Student
