Mary Melville Munns passed away on June 7, 2019, peacefully in her sleep.

She was born Mary Ann Melville to James and Dorothy Melville on January 6, 1949, in Broken Bow, Nebraska. When she was eight, her family moved to Boise, ID where she grew up. When she was ten, she learned to snow ski and later won several trophies as a ski racer. Following her ski racing, she worked as a ski instructor.

She attended North Jr. High School where she was elected to Student Body Girls President in ninth grade. Also, during her junior high school years, she and a friend coached girls' softball for St. Joseph's girls' softball team. They took the all city girl's championship three years in a row. In addition, during this time, Mary participated in a Boise City wide piano playing contest where she won the highest rating in the city.

Mary attended Boise High School, where as a sophomore, she was elected to the Charm Board. As a junior, she was elected to Junior Class Student Body First Representative and Junior Class Girls Club Representative. In addition, she served as Junior Editor for the yearbook and she was selected as a Boise High Girls State Representative. As a senior, Mary was appointed to serve as Co-Editor for the high school yearbook and she was elected to serve as Treasurer of Girl's Club and Secretary of the ski club. In addition, she was named as a member of the National Honor Society and was selected as the second-place winner of the Elk's Youth Leadership Contest. She graduated from Boise High in 1967 and was academically fifth in her class of 485.

When as a senior at Boise High School, Mary met Robert Erle Whipkey of Boise at Bogus Basin where they were both ski instructors. They fell in love and were married on November 4, 1967. On May 3, 1968, they were blessed with a son, Troy "Todd" Whipkey, Mary's only child. This was the best day of Mary's life. After two and a half years of marriage, Mary and Bob Whipkey divorced.

Mary attended Idaho State University from 1968-1972, where she majored in Elementary Education and graduated Magna Cum Laude. Following her education, Mary taught elementary school in Pocatello, Idaho: one year of fourth grade at Chubbuck Elementary and three years of first grade at Tendoy Elementary.

In 1970, Mary met Glenn Frank in Pocatello, Idaho and on December 27, 1972, they were married. In June of 1976, Glenn, Mary and Todd moved to Eugene, Oregon where Mary taught one half years of fourth grade and six years of first grade.

In 1981, Glenn Frank and Mary divorced. Later, Mary met William Edward Munns, a college professor at North Seattle Community College and later they were married on July 24, 1983. After six years of marriage, they were divorced in 1989.

Over the years, Mary enjoyed reading, painting, ceramics, playing the piano, and playing cribbage and bridge. But Mary especially enjoyed spending time with her son and four grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Melville, and her son, Todd Whipkey. She is survived by Chi Melville, brother, of Alta, Wyoming, and her four grandchildren, Eric and Ryan Whipkey, Boise, and Tori and Cayden Whipkey, Nampa.

A service will be held at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel on June 14, 2019, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, Mary requests that donations be made to the Idaho Humane Society. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 12, 2019