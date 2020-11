Mary Rae GrundhauserOctober 12, 1936 - November 10, 2020Nampa, Idaho - Mary Rae Grundhauser, 84, of Nampa, and formerly of Glendive and Billings, MT passed away November 10, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Silha Funeral Homes in Glendive, Montana. A full obituary is available and condolences may be made to www.nampafuneralhome.com or www.silhafuneralhomes.com