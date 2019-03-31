Services Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 (208) 376-5400 Memorial service 10:00 AM First Presbyterian Church 950 W. State St. Boise , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mary Tate Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Tate

July 31, 1936 - March 9, 2019

Mary J. Tate, 82 of Boise passed away on March 9, 2019 after an extended illness.

Mary was born on July 31, 1936 in Bend Oregon to Bertha and Earl Eby, where her father worked for Pacific Power and Light, building sub stations throughout Oregon. The family moved to Portland soon after. Mary graduated from Washington High School in 1953. She went on to Whitman College in Walla Walla where she was a member of both Mortar Board and Spurs honorary societies. She graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor of Arts in history. At Whitman, she met her husband, Sydney (Syd) Tate of Boise. Following graduation Syd was drafted into the army for two years and Mary taught school in the Highline Public Schools in Washington. In 1959 they married and moved to Payette Idaho where Syd worked for the Boy Scouts of America and Mary continued to teach.

In 1963 Syd joined his father in business in Boise. Mary and Syd started their family, daughter Paula followed by three boys, Eric, Trent and Clint. Mary immediately became involved in the Boise community. Mary saw her first involvement in politics in the early 1970s after becoming involved with the YWCA, where she served on the board from 1970-73. As a member of the YWCA's non-tuition kindergarten committee, she successfully lobbied the Legislature for public kindergartens. She was also instrumental in the conversion of the YWCA to the Women's and Children's Alliance (WCA).

In 1981 she became a member of the Boise City Planning and Zoning Commission and represented the P&Z on the Design Review Committee. After two years, she decided to make a run for public office.

Mary was elected in 1983 and served one four-year term on the Boise City Council. She was assigned to the Airport Commission, Library Board, Parks and Recreation Board and the Mayor's Transit Advisory Committee and was on the organizing board of the Home Development Corporation.

During this time Mary continued to be involved in the family equipment rental business and started the tent and event division of the company.

From 1983 to 1985, Mary was also a board member and treasurer of the El-Ada Community Action Agency.

Her civic involvement continued as Mary was appointed chair of the Capital City Development Corp. at a time when the downtown Boise area was being revitalized,` including development of the Grove.

Mary was involved in the Presbyterian Church serving as an elder in the Trinity Presbyterian Church, vice chairwoman of the Boise Church Women United, and vice chairwoman of the church vocations unit for the National Presbyterian Church. She was then appointed to serve on the General Council of the Presbyterian Church USA as well as serving on its Board of Pensions.

Mary was proud to be involved throughout her life with Whitman College, and served on the Board of Overseers for the College from 1989 to 2004.

Mary enjoyed involvement in many different civic and community causes and endeavors including serving as vice chairman of the Idaho Foodbank.

She also enjoyed hiking, skiing and backpacking with the family, and spending time reading or with good friends.

Mary demonstrated her strength of character in her battle with the Parkinson's disease that eventually took her life. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Terraces of Boise for their kind and caring treatment.

Mary will be missed by those she leaves behind including her husband of 59 years, Syd, daughter Paula (Adam), sons Eric, Trent (Cheryl) and Clint (Alison).

Her grandchildren are Amanda (Sam) Tyler, Matthew Bramble, Aaron and Will Tate, Lauren, Ava and Miles Tate, and Anna and Sam Tate.

Also surviving Mary are her great granddaughter Nora Tyler and many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St., in Boise.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St., in Boise.

Memorials are suggested to: The Mary Eby Tate Scholarship Endowment at Whitman College or to .