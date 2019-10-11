|
Jones, MaryLou, 91, formerly of Boise, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at a care facility in Smithfield, Utah, of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 701 S. Curtis Rd., Boise. Visitations will be held Monday, October 14, 6:00-7:30pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, and also preceding the funeral service from 10:00-10:45am. Interment will follow the service at 2:00pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd. To offer condolences and read obituary, go to www.releafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 11, 2019