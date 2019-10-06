Home

Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
View Map
Masen Blade Burmester


2002 - 2019
Masen Blade Burmester Obituary
MASEN BLADE BURMESTER
2002-2019
Masen Blade Burmester, 17, of Meridian, was tragically taken from us on October 1, 2019.
Masen is our son and brother, the coolest uncle, a wonderful nephew, the lovingist grandson and most of all a best friend to many.
Masen Blade was born June 4, 2002. It was a very special day because he came with his best friend, Camden Boe.
He loved playing football, going fishing, working on the farm with his dad and spending time with his family. His younger siblings could always count on Masen to play hide and seek, build the best fort, run a game of basketball, create a match box car world or master the best lego palace.
Masen Blade has many talents that started from the beginning of his wonderful life. He is the best artist, an amazing welder, and the absolute best Xbox professional.
Masen took pride in all of his achievements he received by being blessed with his natural talents of welding and in auto collision repair.
Masen is survived by his mother, Kimberly (Johnnie) and his father, Ches (Sabrina), siblings, Rylee (Haygen), niece, Kailor Lazenby, Jaydee (Dalles), Camden Boe, Harley, Phenix, Maddie, Myah, Bentley & Berlynn (Baby); many grandparents; aunts & uncles; cousins; and loving friends.
Masen is preceded in death by many great loved ones.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery. There will be a viewing and the family will greet friends at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel on Sunday, Oct. 6th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019
