Mavis Ann Culver
1932 ~ 2019
Mavis Ann Culver died on Monday, October 28, 2019.
She was born on February 26, 1932, to John and Mary Williams in Malad, Idaho. She was the second oldest of 9 children. She earned an award for exceptional secretarial skills in high school, which led her to work in Boise.
She met and married Warn Van Culver in 1953, and they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They had 4 children. Mavis was an excellent seamstress, cook, and homemaker. One of the hardest workers anyone knew, she excelled at several jobs, the latest and favorite, being for the Idaho Dairymen's Association. Mavis was extremely compassionate, always serving others. For 10 years, she loved serving in the Boise temple. Mavis adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was extremely proud of her family.
Mavis is survived by her husband Warn Culver; her 4 children, Randy & Shelly Culver, Candy & Danny Mickelsen, Sandi & Randy Baird, and Craig & Annette Culver; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by brothers, Jack, Brent, Dwight, and Rick, and sisters Jean and Sondra.
A viewing will be held Friday, November 1, from 6-7:30pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, and on Saturday from 10-10:45am prior to the funeral. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 2, at the LDS church located at 1615 NW 2nd St., Meridian. Interment will be held at 1pm following the service at Morris Hill Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 31, 2019