Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
5751 S. Five Mile Rd.
Boise, ID
Mavis Munson Obituary
Munson, Mavis J., 81, of Boise, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5751 S. Five Mile Rd., Boise, with visitations held Friday, June 21, 6:00-8:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, and also from 10:00-10:45am preceding the service at the church. Interment will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery. To offer condolences and to read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 15, 2019
