Mrs. Maxine Carey Harker

January 24, 1929 - June 3, 2020

Mrs. Maxine Carey Harker, slipped away peacefully, after shining brightly for 91 years, on June 3, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

A memorial service to celebrate this incredible woman's life will be held at The Grifton Depot once the Covid-19 allows.

Maxine will be remembered fondly and missed sorely for generations to come. She was born in a farmhouse between Marsing and Homedale, Idaho on January 24, 1929 to Martha Lydia and Eugene Vanderhoff. She has two younger siblings, Nadine and Arny Skov. Maxine was an honor student and served on the Student Council for Franklin High from which she graduated in 1946. Maxine was a gypsy at heart, loving to travel. While en route to visit family in Washington, she met a handsome, polite, soft spoken southern sailor on the bus, as he traveled to Seattle to get aboard his ship and head to Korea. That bus ride became the first of their 60 + years of love and adventures.

They made Grifton, NC their home, raising five children. Maxine was extremely active in her community- cofounding the Grifton Shad Festival, The Grifton Arts Council and The Grifton Museum. Maxine was a well renowned writer. She was published in numerous National, State and local publications. For several years she wrote a column for The Grifton Times titled Sketchbook. She taught Creative Writing and Writing for Publication at PCC, Craven CC and independently for more than 40 years.

Maxine was predeceased by her eldest daughter, Wendy Natkong and her granddaughter, Jessica Harker.

She is survived by her handsome, polite, soft spoken southern husband Berkley Gray Harker and their children; Randy (Leslie), Gray (Mo), Brian (Bobbi Lynn), Shelley (Ronnie); her grandchildren, Gary, Shannon, Lauren, Zack, Samantha, Marshall, Levi, Billy-Gray and Great grands, Ethan, Mary Jane, Harker, Luke, Lily, Hudson and the entire Har-Mar-Har clan and siblings, Arny (Kathy) and Nadine.

Maxine was cremated at her request by Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden, NC. She did it her way. In lieu of flowers, she'd love donations to go to The Grifton Library, 568 Queen Street, Grifton, NC 28530.

Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden.



