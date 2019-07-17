Maxine Ellen (Gutierrez) Baldwin

Maxine Ellen (Gutierrez) Baldwin, our sweet mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend passed away peacefully in her Nampa home of natural causes on July 11, 2019. Maxine was born February 3, 1928 in Mountain Home, Idaho to Erma and Pedro Gutierrez. She married Dean Baldwin on May 21, 1947 and was sealed for eternity, along with their three children in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on October 22, 1966.

Mom's joys came from her family, her church friends and her many animals. She found joy in all of God's creatures but had a deep appreciation for dogs and had many, many dogs that were spoiled in her home throughout her life.

Her passion was photography and has literally thousands of slides and pictures, along with hundreds of feet of movie film, chronologically in order with all the information for each picture and each foot of movie film logged and in binders. The genealogy she created will benefit generations to come.

She was also known for her ability to work hard even through crippling arthritis. She taught through example how important it is to be strong even when you don't think you can be.

After becoming a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on March 26, 1960, she was called to serve as a Primary Teacher for the Five year olds. She served in that calling faithfully, never missing once, for 16 years.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and five siblings: Delores, Reynaldo, Donald and Maria Clementina and Shirley Bailus. She is survived by her sons Gary and Terry; and her daughter Connie (Walker) Ellsworth; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; and five dogs.

In lieu of flowers we are asking donations be made to Lakeshore Animal Hospital in Nampa, under her name, to help with medical care for her five dogs.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 19, at Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Rd in Boise. A viewing will be held from 11-12:30 p.m. Friday at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa, prior to the graveside. Condolences may be expressed at zeyerfuneralchapel.com. 208-467-7300 Published in Idaho Statesman on July 17, 2019