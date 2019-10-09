|
Maxine VJ Gale
Maxine Gale, 86, of Boise, Idaho died October 6, 2019 at home of natural causes. A native Idahoan, she was born April 6, 1933 in Wendell to Chester and Lennie Smith. One of six children, her twin brother Max died shortly after birth. She married Frank DeMark in 1952. They farmed near Caldwell and had two daughters, Vicki and Jacki. The couple divorced in 1956. Maxine remarried in 1960 to Ricks Gale, and the couple moved to Boise. They had three children—Butch, Conni, and Howie. He was union electrician until his retirement. They were married for 54 years before he passed in 2014. In 1961, she opened Maxine's Day Care, which she faithfully operated for 51 years without a single sick or vacation day closure. She had the longest running childcare center in Boise and was featured as Channel Seven Days Hero. In 2001 she won the Idaho Gem Award for Innovative Leadership. She could be counted on in times of need, whether it was family, friends, or daycare families. Every year she had a Christmas party that included 50 or more children. Each child received a gift and a hug. Her leisure time included travel to Europe and Mexico to visit her daughter, Jacki. Most recently, her daughter, Conni and husband Scott took her to Seattle to see the Mariners play against the Yankees, her favorite team. She was preceded in death by her twin Max, parents Chester and Lennie Smith, her brother and his wife--Kenneth and Dorie Smith, her sisters—Pearle Abbott, Marilyn and husband Jack Slabaugh, LaRayne Blamires, and her husband Ricks.
She is survived by her sons and their spouses—Ricks (Butch) and Kathy of Boise, Howard and Melissa of Meridian, Vicki Gale and Jack Siemsen of Payette, Jacki and Roger Worthy of Payette, and Conni and Scott Poulson of Boise. She left 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life is planned for October 11, 2019 at 10 am at Cloverdale Funeral Home. Please make a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho in lieu of flowers.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 9, 2019