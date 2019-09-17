|
Maxine Hope Blume (Whiteside)
Maxine Hope Blume died September 13th. She was 99 2/3 years old and had just celebrated her 70th wedding anniversary two days prior with husband, Milt.
"Mac", as her immediate family called her, was born on a farm on the bench in Emmett—the oldest of three girls. She reluctantly drove derrick horses for her dad as a youngster. Their lives were simple, and they lived without frills, especially throughout the depression.
During the war in 1943, she and her best friend, Lois Nichols, joined the Marines. The two farm girls boarded a train that took them to Hunter College, New York to complete basic training. They were some of the first women to join the Marines and were stationed in San Francisco at a recruiting office earning the rank of Staff Sargent.
After the war she returned to Emmett and through a blind date, met Milt. He had noticed she had nice "gams" and asked a mutual friend to set them up. They were married in 1949 and by 1951 welcomed the first of their four children, Terry, into the world.
They moved to many corners of the state during Milt's career with what once was the State Department of Employment. When she wasn't rearing young children, Maxine worked at several office jobs including those at educational settings such as Lewis-Clark State College and Borah High School. She retired from the State Department of Education.
Maxine maintained a calm and warm countenance as she raised her kids. Home-cooked meals, packed lunches and tender-loving care was a routine, even while working full time. She had a way of making all her children and eventually her grandchildren feel that they were her "favorite".
She is survived by her husband, Milt, sons Terry and Bill (Paula), daughter Diane, granddaughters Heidi Tompkins and Morgan Blume, grandsons Erik Blume, Kevin (Heather) Blume, and Mitch (Amanda) Blume. She leaves behind two great grandsons—Gavin and Rye, four great granddaughters—Talan, Blaize, Sage, and Juniper, several nieces and nephews, and two prior daughters-in-law, Cyndee Andazola and Monica Howard.
She is preceded in death by her parents, both sisters and their husbands, and her second (and possibly favorite?) son, Ken.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 17, 2019