Maxine Spears

1940-2020

Maxine Louise Hagen Spears died Sept. 14 in Boise after a long struggle with dementia. She would have been 80 on Oct. 28. Maxine was born to Albert and Mabel Hagen in Britton, S. Dak., and lived on a farm outside of town, walking over a mile in often unkind Dakota weather to attend a one-room schoolhouse until the age of 12. Along with older siblings Earl and Mary, Maxine did a lot of chores and heavy farm work under the stern eye of her father, driving a tractor at age 8 and the family car at 11. Always known as the class brain, at age 13 Maxine boarded \]in Britton to attend junior and senior high, where she won state and national academic honors. She married classmate Jim Nelson after graduation in 1958. Both attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, S. Dak., where Maxine completed her BA in Elem. Ed. in 6 years while giving birth to 3 children. In 1966, the family moved to Nevada to teach and then to Boise in 1969. Maxine taught first at Washington Elementary for 2 years, and then at Koelsch for 25 [until her retirement at age 55. Following her divorce, in 1977 Maxine married Claude Spears, an adoring husband whose exuberant personality and energy were a good match for Maxine's quiet reserve. Maxine and Claude had an exceptionally happy marriage for 30 years, camping, boating, fishing and traveling. After Claude's death in 2005, Maxine had a decade-long friendship and romance with the gentle and loving Ron Swartzendruber. Always compassionate, Maxine was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church for over 50 years, and her weekly quilting group had been a cherished part of her life for the past decade. Maxine is survived by her children, Keith Nelson (Keri), Kari Haines (Fred) and Kristi Nelson, all of Boise, 4 stepchildren, granddaughters Jaime Cantrall (Dan Anderson) and Kayla Nelson, great-grandsons Bryson and Tavis Vanderhoef, and numerous beloved step-grandchildren, step-greatgrandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or your local food bank. A brief internment service will be held Thurs., Oct 1 at 3 pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.



