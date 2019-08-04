|
|
Maxine Ruth Alloway
1932-2019
Maxine Ruth Alloway, a longtime resident of Boise Treasure Valley, died July 21, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's. A graveside service will be held in her honor on Tuesday, August 6 at 10:30am at Dry Creek Cemetery.
Maxine was born May 1, 1932 in Rural, Otero, Colorado, to Matthew and Ella Willhite Allen.
She was the youngest daughter of a family of 9. Maxine graduated from Filer High School in Filer, Idaho. Maxine had 2 children Reva and Frank with her first husband unfortunately that marriage ended and she later met and married the love of her life, Richard Morrison Alloway.
They lived a rich and full life and enjoyed raising a family and traveling the world together; Africa, the Orient (which was her favorite), France, and Mexico among many other places. They enjoyed raising Reva and Frank together in Boise. Their first grandchildren were born, Michelle and Dustin, and were the light of their lives. You could find them taking them to breakfast in town or driving them around in their collector cars. They enjoyed spending quality time with their children and grandchildren, volunteering in their community, taking trips and camping or hosting events at their home.
Together they owned and operated the family business Alloway Electric a business that still operates in the treasure valley to this day.
Sadly Richard (Dick) died at a young age in 1983. Maxine never remarried; he had all of her heart all of her life.
Later in life her 3rd grandchild Matthew Alloway was born and she enjoyed traveling to his games and being the honorary "grandma" for his hockey team. When her great grandsons were born she was over the moon and enjoyed every minute she spent with them. She had a very special bond with them.
Maxine had some treasured dear friends whom she continued her love of travel and adventure with. Together they traveled the world, the orient, cruises, and tropical oasis among many other places.
Maxine loved fine dining, gourmet cooking, and socializing. She grew the best tomatoes, herbs, and spices which she used in all her amazing dishes. Connecting with friends and family and entertaining in her home were the essence of who she was. Always a listening ear and a warm meal. She adored her children and grandchildren and invested in their lives at every opportunity.
Maxine had 2 Bichon dogs, Snoopy and Gypsy they were her world and kept her going.
Maxine is preceded in death by: her parents, Matt and Ella Allen; brothers, Jewel and Lester; sisters, Effie, Lillian, Gladys, and Mattie; her husband, Richard Alloway; her dogs, Snoopy and Gypsy.
She is survived by: Her sister Mildred Roberts of Sandy, Utah; and her brother Herb Allen of Jerome ID; her children, Reva Warden of Oregon and Frank Alloway (Katie) of Idaho; her grandchildren, Michelle Hagner (Scott), Dustin Alloway, and Matthew Alloway of Idaho; and her great grandchildren, Daniel, David, Isaac, Seth, Samuel, Jonathan, Aaron, Micah and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Memorials May be sent to Summers Funeral Home.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank all who cared for her in her last days.
Seasons Care Management, Touchmark Assisted Living, TRESCO of Idaho, Bright Star Home Health, and Keystone Hospice you made all the difference in her health and well-being and we appreciate each one of you for your care, support, and love of our Sister, Mom, and Grandma.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019