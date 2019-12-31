|
May Meiko Howland (Yamamoto)
1933 - 2019
May entered this world May 1, 1933 at Tacoma, Washington, second child of Nobu and Shizu Yamamoto. Her early childhood years were spent on a farm at Fife, Washington until it was interrupted in 1942 when the family was ordered to move to the Minidoka Relocation Center in Idaho. After release from the camp in 1945 she moved with the family to the Treasure Valley where she completed school, graduating from Nampa High School in 1951 as Valedictorian of her class. After completing Links Business School she moved to Boise and worked for an accounting firm.
In 1967 she moved to San Francisco to work for an investment firm. It was there that she met her "soul mate" John Howland whom she married in 1977. After retiring in 1996 May and John moved to Idaho and built their home in Eagle. After John passed away in 2007 May moved to Meridian to live with her sister Ruth.
May will now reunite with John, her parents, sister Marsha Gragg, and brother Koji Yamamoto. She is survived by brothers Ronald (Jane) Yamamoto of Reno, Duane (Judy) Yamamoto of Kuna, and sister Ruth (Bill) Farner of Meridian.
A special thanks to her loving caregivers at the Cottages of Meridian and St. Alphonsus Hospice.
A viewing for friends and family will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home in Meridian. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3 at 10:00am at Cloverdale Funeral Home followed by internment at Hillcrest Cemetery in Caldwell.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to or your .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 31, 2019