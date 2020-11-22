May Matsui

May 1, 1919 - November 14, 2020

Caldwell, Idaho - Our loving Mother, sister, Auntie, and friend, May T. Matsui joined our Lord November 14, 2020. May was born in Middleton, Idaho on May 1, 1919 to parents Morio and Hiyako (Inaba) Matsumoto. She graduated from Middleton High School and Link's Business College in Boise, Idaho. May married Harry Matsui November 25, 1945. Together they farmed and were long time residents of Caldwell, Idaho.

May is survived by her two children, daughter Phyllis (Glenn) Willoughby and son Glen Matsui. Also survived by her siblings, Yoshi Fujii, Sue Kamo, Mitsue (Hiroshi) Sako, Tom Matsumoto, Dick Matsumoto and Elaine Crawford. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. May was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Tod Matsumoto, Jun Matsumoto and sister Irene Yamada.

May's ceaseless work ethic, caring soul, and gentle smile will be remembered by all. May requested that no public funeral be held. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.





