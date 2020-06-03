Maynard Whiney Dunn

November 18, 1932 - May 18, 2020

Maynard Winey Dunn, 87 went to be with the Lord on May 18, surrounded by his loving family. Maynard was born in Ketchum, Idaho on Nov 18, 1932 to Darthea and Clyde Dunn. As a child, he spent his time in Peekaboo, Idaho where his grandparents managed the sheep town.

Maynard attended school in Hagerman, Idaho where he was taught by his own mom. His high school years were spent in Baker City, Oregon where he lived with his Aunt Ann and Uncle Charlie. He graduated from the University of Oregon, as a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and ROTC.



