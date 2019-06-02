Melanie L. Miller

August 14, 1952-April 12. 2019

Melanie L. Miller, a resident of Boise, ID passed away April 12, 2019 from metastatic breast cancer which she faced with extraordinary grace and strength. Raised in the mountains of Wyoming, she married her first husband Russ in 1974 and they had a daughter, Jackie, before divorcing. She graduated from the University of Wyoming and began her career as a 4-H Extension Agent.

She met her husband Sam, and they moved to the Washington, DC area in 1981. Melanie worked in the peanut, food safety, tuna and sugar industries for close to 30 years. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Alexandria, VA and a past president of The Charter 100 DC. In 2010, Melanie and Sam moved to Boise, ID to be near family.

She is survived by her husband Sam, daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Jason and four grandchildren, and members of the Miller family across the country – stepdaughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

All of us will remember her strong spirit, optimism, and kindness. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 7 at 4:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise, ID. Contributions in memory of Melanie can be made to METAvivor, an organization that provides research funding for metastatic cancer at www.metavivor.org. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 2, 2019