1/1
Melvin Bengoechea
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin "Mel" Wayne Bengoechea
1939 ~ 2020
Melvin "Mel" Wayne Bengoechea, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 23, 2020. Mel was born on May 15, 1939, in Jerome, Idaho to Victor and Margaret Bengoechea. He was raised in Jerome, Idaho along with his 8 siblings.
Mel attended school in Jerome, Idaho and later went to work for Ambrose Trucking, as a mechanic. He continued his mechanics career at Young's Dairy in Twin Falls, Idaho. He met and married Shirley Bremers in May of 1964. They were blessed with two children Margaret and Lowell. They raised their family in Jerome, Idaho and moved to Boise once the kids finished high school.
He made his career as a mechanic, primarily with Darigold and eventually retired. After retirement, Mel enjoyed being in the outdoors, specifically at his cabin in Cascade, Idaho. He loved fishing and hunting with his brothers. He was an avid poker player, once hitting a royal flush in Jackpot, NV. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and First Christian Church of Jerome, Idaho.
Mel is survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Margaret "Meg", son, Lowell, grandson, Sebastian, granddaughter, Olivia, brothers, Scott (Karen) and Kenny (Nancy). Mel is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Victor and Margaret, brothers, Richard "Dick", Albert, Don, Lowell and Gary, sister, Josephine (Jo).
We would also like to thank the staff at Garnet Place for the wonderful care they provided for Mel.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, at Cloverdale Funeral Home located at 1200 North Cloverdale Road, Boise, Idaho 83713. He will be buried at the Jerome Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Basque Museum and Cultural Center in Mel's name.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cloverdale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved