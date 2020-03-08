|
Melvin E Rawlinson
Melvin "Mel" Eugene Rawlinson, 76, born March 31, 1943 in Ontario, Oregon to Charles W and Evelyn M Rawlinson went home with the Lord peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 with family present.
Melvin was the proud father to Caroline (Robert) Fuller, Kelsie (Phil) Atkinson, Melvin (Mindy) Rawlinson, Kevin (Anna) Rawlinson, Gina Kersey-Luckow, and two step sons; Nick Edgemon & Luther Stenvick. Mel counted many other young people among his children, always quick with a listening ear and loving advice.
Of all the jobs he held, he was most proud of Owner/Operator of Mel's Mobile service station in Fairfield, Idaho and was known as a prominent musician throughout the Treasure/Magic Valleys leading country music bands; Powder River Band, Knight Ryders, and "TLC" (Tender Lovin' Country).
Mel is survived by his best friend Elaine, 5 children, their spouses, 2 stepsons, 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and numerous "adopted" kids. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 1 sister, 1 son, 1 son in law, & 3 great grandsons.
Special thanks to Richard Kay for his companionship and care; St Alphonsus ICU nursing staff, especially Tim, & to Dr Olaniyi; to his cancer doctor, Dr Chawla & nurse navigator Misti.
A Celebration of Mel's Life will be held Saturday, March 14 at 12:30 PM · Restored Community Church · 3633 W Floating Feather Eagle, ID 83616.
In Leui of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in his honor, to help defer the unexpected end of life expenses. Visit any CapEd branch for "Mel Rawlinson".
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 8, 2020