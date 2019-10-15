|
Meredith Dawn Dille
07/12/70-9/23/19
On Monday, September 23rd, Meredith Dawn Dille, a loving wife and mother of one son, passed away at the age of 49. Meredith was born on July 12th, 1970 in Boise, ID to Charlotte and Dan Dille. Meredith graduated Borah High School in 1988 and went on to study Legal Studies at ITT Technical Institute, graduating in 1991. In 1997, she met Kelly Rybar, where they built a life together in Nampa, ID raising their son Seth, whom they welcomed in 2005. Meredith also devoted her time caring and loving for her 6 cats.
Meredith is survived by her partner Kelly Rybar, her son Seth Rybar, her father Dan Dille, her uncle Edward Coffell, her cousin Stephanie Sickles, her Aunt Charlotte "Chucky" Candia and her 6 cats. She was taken away from us way too quickly. We will greatly miss her quick wit, her sarcastic sense of humor, contagious laugh and her general love and caring for all people. Thank you Mer's for the memories.
Please join us in celebrating Meredith's life on October 19th at 10:00 am.
The celebration of life will be held at:
Grace Bible Church
1415 Lone Star Rd.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 15, 2019