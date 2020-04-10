|
|
Merl "Bud" Filler
86
Merl "Bud" Campbell Filler, 86, of Boise, Idaho succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on March 26, 2020.
Bud is survived by his wife Ellie of 64 years, sons Jeff, Ted, Andy and daughters Sue, Gwen Richy, sister Judy Bright and nine grandchildren. Bud was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to many.
Bud was an avid skier, backpacker, hunter, writer, and adventurer. He became a U.S. Forest Service smokejumper in the 1950s when the dangerous profession was still in its infancy developing aerial firefighting techniques, tactics, and procedures. He partook in the famous 'Clearwater River Log Drives' as a young logger, became a pilot and authored two books—one of them recalling the adventures and lifelong friendships formed in his smokejumping days, the other a modern thriller novel, set to the rugged backdrop of the Idaho wilderness. As a volunteer National Ski Patrolman for many years at Bogus Basin he was first on the hill, last off, and if any errant skier went lost, he and his fellow patrolmen would pursue until found, often well after dark. Bud had a high regard for the US Armed Forces and served as Artillery Officer in the U.S. Army's 9th Infantry Division. He earned degrees in Forestry from Pennsylvania State University and a master's from the University of British Columbia. Throughout an exemplary career in forest products Bud worked for several major forest products manufacturing companies and later co-founded Filler King Company, a highly successful manufacturer of structural engineered wood products. Bud never lost his logging roots though. Any dead or dying tree that caught his attention was frequently destined for a chainsaw workover, then yielding to the axe, and eventually ending up in a neat woodpile.
Throughout his life Bud's love and appreciation of nature was unbounded. He was never happier than when running the ridges or roaming the deep forests or fishing in the many high mountain lakes of Idaho, with family, friends, or sometimes, alone; many wild creatures and lunker trout fell to his hunting and fishing prowess. Above all else stands Bud's love for life. This love, and the love for hard work, family, and adventure, he passed on to those around him.
A celebration of Bud's life will be announced at a later date. Memorials can be made to the National Smokejumpers Association (www.smokejumpers.com)
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 10, 2020