Merle L Nordby
July 8, 1937 - March 1, 2020
Our adored sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Merle L Nordby passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 in Nampa, Idaho. Merle was the eighth of ten children born to Joseph and Lulu Suiter on July 8, 1937 in Glide, Oregon.
Merle attended Roseburg High School, in Roseburg, Oregon, class of 1955. After high school Merle attended Phagan's Beauty College in Salem, Oregon and became a licensed cosmetologist. She won numerous hair styling awards.
Merle lived in Boise, Idaho for a period of time where she met Douglas Larsen, they were married in 1963 and had five children together and later divorced. Merle operated a beauty salon out of her home in Meridian, Idaho while raising her young children, she later changed careers to become a licensed Real Estate agent and was very successful in both the Treasure Valley and Anchorage, Alaska.
Merle was a woman of strong faith, she was devoted to reading scripture, attending church, and prayer. After many years of praying for a companion and loving relationship she met John Nordby. Merle and John married on February 9, 1996 and this marriage blessed her with three stepchildren. John and Merle called Anchorage Alaska home for many years. They had a second home in Fruitland, Idaho which came to be known as "The Barn" where so many cherished memories were created with family and close friends.
Merle and John loved to travel and visited all 50 states together mostly by way of their RV. Summers were spent in Poacher's Cove Alaska relaxing and fishing for salmon on the Kenai River and, Winters were spent in Arizona making new friends, swimming, and golfing. Merle got a hole in one on a par three, an amazing (or lucky) accomplishment. Merle was quite the social butterfly, she knew no stranger and made friends everywhere she went. Merle loved her morning walks almost as much as she loved her coffee. John joked that Merle could sense a coffee shop a mile away and they would often stop for a latte on their travels.
Merle is survived by her loving and devoted husband, John Nordby, her children: Douglas (Samantha) Larsen Jr, Mike Larsen, Matthew (Debra) Larsen, Luke (Jenny) Larsen, and Rebecca Larsen, stepchildren: Jody Nordby, Jack (Teresa) Nordby, and Jeff Nordby, sixteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, brothers Glen Suiter, Bill Suiter, and Chet Suiter.
Merle is proceeded in death by her parents: Joseph and Lulu Suiter, siblings: Polly Merle, Lewis Suiter, Opal Vieselmeyer, Joseph Suiter, Jim Suiter, and Sam Suiter; and two grandchildren: Tanner Larsen, and Cathryn Parks.
We welcome all who knew Merle to join us in celebration of her life at Deer Flat Church 17703 Beet Rd, Caldwell, ID, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM MST. Reception to follow.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020