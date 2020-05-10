My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14
Merrill Eugene Worsley
1927 - 2020
Heavenly arms welcomed Merrill Eugene Worsley home on May 6, 2020. Merrill was born October 23, 1927, and was the second of four children born to Victor and Emma Worsley. Merrill married his beloved companion, Barbara Emma Crane, on August 30, 1950. Together they lovingly raised seven children. Barbara died on July 18, 2005. Merrill was at her side, providing care until she passed. His example of tender and devoted love to her was witnessed by his children and grandchildren.
Merrill loved the Savior Jesus Christ and lived his life as a dedicated disciple. He strived to live according to the teachings in Mosiah 2:17 "...when ye are in the service of your fellow beings, ye are only in the service of your God." He leaves a legacy of faithful and dedicated service to his family and to those he ministered to through various Church callings and work assignments. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren describe him as a true disciple who was obedient and has endured to the end with unwavering faith. He was kind, loving, gentle and steadfast. A cornerstone of his faith was his firm belief that our relationships do not end at death but continue beyond the grave, where we will reunite with beloved family members.
Merrill is preceded in death by his beloved Barbara, a granddaughter and two great-grandsons. He is survived by his seven children: Yvonne Ulrich (Douglas); Tina Cheney (Tom); Margo Calvert (Gary); Robert Worsley (Christi Armstrong); Daniel Worsley (Lori Nelson); John Worsley (Paula Brower); David Worsley (Zina Bendshadler); 52 grandchildren; 98 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Due to current restrictions, there will be no funeral services. Merrill will be buried at the Dry Creek Cemetery next to his sweetheart.
In lieu of flowers, in honor of our frontline defenders against the COVID 19 pandemic, the family suggests donations to https://donate.saintalphonsus.org and https://stlukeshealthfdn.thankyou4caring.org.
1927 - 2020
Heavenly arms welcomed Merrill Eugene Worsley home on May 6, 2020. Merrill was born October 23, 1927, and was the second of four children born to Victor and Emma Worsley. Merrill married his beloved companion, Barbara Emma Crane, on August 30, 1950. Together they lovingly raised seven children. Barbara died on July 18, 2005. Merrill was at her side, providing care until she passed. His example of tender and devoted love to her was witnessed by his children and grandchildren.
Merrill loved the Savior Jesus Christ and lived his life as a dedicated disciple. He strived to live according to the teachings in Mosiah 2:17 "...when ye are in the service of your fellow beings, ye are only in the service of your God." He leaves a legacy of faithful and dedicated service to his family and to those he ministered to through various Church callings and work assignments. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren describe him as a true disciple who was obedient and has endured to the end with unwavering faith. He was kind, loving, gentle and steadfast. A cornerstone of his faith was his firm belief that our relationships do not end at death but continue beyond the grave, where we will reunite with beloved family members.
Merrill is preceded in death by his beloved Barbara, a granddaughter and two great-grandsons. He is survived by his seven children: Yvonne Ulrich (Douglas); Tina Cheney (Tom); Margo Calvert (Gary); Robert Worsley (Christi Armstrong); Daniel Worsley (Lori Nelson); John Worsley (Paula Brower); David Worsley (Zina Bendshadler); 52 grandchildren; 98 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Due to current restrictions, there will be no funeral services. Merrill will be buried at the Dry Creek Cemetery next to his sweetheart.
In lieu of flowers, in honor of our frontline defenders against the COVID 19 pandemic, the family suggests donations to https://donate.saintalphonsus.org and https://stlukeshealthfdn.thankyou4caring.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 10, 2020.