Rev. Mervin A. Kellerman

July 7, 1927 - June 2, 2019

On Sunday, June 2, 2019, Rev. Mervin A. Kellerman, formerly of Nampa, died peacefully at the age of 91. While family and friends mourn their loss, they also rejoice in the promise of the resurrection through faith in Jesus Christ.

Mervin was born in Emmett, Idaho on July 7, 1927 to Walter and Magdalene Kellerman. When speaking of his birth, he was proud to share that he was born "behind the altar" as their living quarters were in the church where his father was serving. Aspirations of following his father into the ministry led Mervin to transfer from Emmett High School to Concordia Lutheran High School in Portland, OR. After prep school he studied for two years at Concordia Junior College in Oakland, CA before entering seminary training at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, MO. Upon graduation in 1953, he received a call to start a mission congregation on the Boise bench. In time it became Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Mervin went on to serve the Lord at St. John's Lutheran Church in McMinnville, OR; Redeemer Lutheran Church in Richland, WA; and Faith Lutheran in Mountain Home, ID. He also served numerous congregations after his retirement in 1989.

While attending a summer camp near Sun Valley, ID, Mervin met the love of his life, Lois Tews from Notus, ID. Their love for each other was so strong that he willingly broke the seminary rules prohibiting marriage before graduation. After an extended vicarage of two years, Mervin was allowed to return to St. Louis and completed his seminary training in 1953.

An avid golfer, Mervin rarely missed a week of golf well into his 80's. He always said, "It's the game I love to hate." Besides his love for golf, Mervin enjoyed playing cards and table games. He was particularly handy with tools which allowed him to remodel their retirement home. Above all his hobbies, Mervin was a diligent student of the Bible, rarely missing a day of devotional time.

Mervin and Lois were blessed with four children – Eunice (Terry) Carlson, Rev. David (Jane), Rev. Craig (Mary Jane), and Brian (Rita). There are twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Robert and sisters Lola Gatfield and Sharon Stoppler. Mervin was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother LeRoy, and his wife Lois.

Mervin and Lois lived in Nampa until Lois was called home to eternal life in 2018. At that time he went to live with son, Craig and then daughter, Eunice. Due to declining health, he moved into the Palouse Hills Assisted Living Center in Moscow, ID where he resided until the Lord called him home.

The family is very grateful for the care that he received at Sunnyridge in Nampa and at Palouse Hills in Moscow.

Mervin and Lois were active members of Zion Lutheran Church in Nampa. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at Zion Lutheran Church, 404 Nectarine St in Nampa at 11:00 A.M. A reception will follow in the gymnasium of Zion Lutheran School. Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. – 208-442-8171. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com.

Memorials are encouraged on behalf of Lutheran Hour Ministries or Zion Lutheran Church and School.