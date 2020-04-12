|
Micah Lee Pecyna
October 22, 2008 - March 15, 2020
Micah was born in Boise, ID; he was 11 years old and in the 5th grade in Horseshoe Bend, ID. We lost our 'little man' through a stranger's horrendous act of violence and our lives will never be the same. Micah was a gentle, kind soul with a big heart who touched many people's lives at such a young age. He believed in God, being compassionate and forgiving. He loved animals, especially dogs, and he wanted to be a veterinarian. He also dreamed of helping homeless people. He loved being a Boy Scout, having his own YouTube channel and talking to people while he played games.
Micah's smile lit up a room and his laugh was contagious. He loved his family; he liked to help his mom and nana, spend time with his dad, go on bike rides with his Papa and observe nature while hiking. He cared deeply about trees and enjoyed school, visiting his relatives and friends.
Micah is survived by his father, Curt Pecyna; his mother Jolie French Pecyna and Wes Bouden; his sister Kiana Braden; his nana Darcel and papa Ken Pecyna; his grandmother Kathy French and relatives. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dale French.
We love you Micah - to the moon, heaven and back.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 12, 2020